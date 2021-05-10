Left Menu

Violence flares at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Monday, as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:28 IST
Violence flares at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Monday, as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 275 Palestinians were injured in the violence, and at least 205 of them were taken to hospitals. Several of the Palestinians were in critical condition and police said 12 officers were injured.

Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site, has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The clashes have raised international concern. Tensions were particularly high as Israel marked "Jerusalem Day" , its annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy places.

To ease the situation, Israeli police said they had banned Jewish groups from paying Jerusalem Day visits to the holy plaza that houses al-Aqsa, and which Jews revere as the site of biblical Jewish temples. Police were also considering whether to reroute a traditional Jerusalem Day march in which thousands of Israeli flag-waving Jewish youth walk through the Old City's Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter.

Police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who hurled rocks at them on al-Aqsa's stone-strewn plaza, witnesses said. The violence at the holy compound abated several hours after it began and witnesses said Israeli police had begun allowing Palestinians over the age of 40 to enter.

In public remarks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was determined to uphold law and order in Jerusalem while preserving "freedom of worship and tolerance for all". Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused "Israeli occupation forces" of conducting a "brutal raid" at al-Aqsa.

Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not won international recognition. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. PLANNED EVICTIONS

Tensions have also been fuelled by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem. Israel's attorney-general secured a deferment on Sunday of a Supreme Court hearing on Monday in the long-running evictions case that had threatened to stoke more violence.

A lower court had found in favour of Jewish settlers' claim to the land on which the Palestinians' homes are located, a decision seen by Palestinians as an attempt by Israel to drive them out of contested Jerusalem. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed "serious concerns" about the situation in Jerusalem, including the potential evictions, in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed on Sunday his concern over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Polands vaccination programme said on Monday.The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shorten...

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Vaccine shortage hits inoculation drive in AP

Amaravati, May 10 PTI A heros struggle to get the second dose of a particular brand of vaccine for the heroine is the movies storyline, a writer tells the producer during a story discussion.Thats a cartoon that has gone viral in social medi...

Former Asian Games gold medallist footballer Fortunato Franco dead

Fortunato Franco, one of the pillars of Indias last Asian Games gold-winning football team in 1962, died in Goa on Monday.He was 84. The AIFF confirmed the news of his death but did not specify the cause of his demise.Franco is survived by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021