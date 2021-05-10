Left Menu

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:43 IST
French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit
Flag of France Image Credit: ANI

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case, filed in 2014, has pitched Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old, who claims she was a victim of Agent Orange, against 14 firms, including U.S. multinational companies Dow Chemical and Monsanto, now owned by German giant Bayer.

Tran To Nga confirmed to Reuters earlier media reports that the case had been throw out. She added she would appeal against the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....

New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

Eager to the turn the page on the Trump years, the Biden White House is launching an effort to unearth past problems with the politicisation of science within government and to tighten scientific integrity rules for the future. A new 46-per...

BharatPe raises Rs 50 crore debt from Northern Arc

Financial technology firm BharatPe on Monday said that it has raised Rs 50 crore in debt from Northern Arc Capital.This is the sixth round of debt financing for BharatPe in the year 2021.We have considerably ramped up our lending business i...

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Polands vaccination programme said on Monday.The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shorten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021