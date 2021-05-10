Left Menu

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group. "Six police officers including the commander of the Waberi (district) police were confirmed dead and six others were injured in the blast," Somali police spokesman Major Sadiq Aden Ali Doodishe told a news conference.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:56 IST
Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.

"Six police officers including the commander of the Waberi (district) police were confirmed dead and six others were injured in the blast," Somali police spokesman Major Sadiq Aden Ali Doodishe told a news conference. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault but said they had killed five police personnel.

"Our target was to kill police commanders and we killed five police (personnel) including the commander of the Waberi police station," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, told Reuters on Monday. The Al Shabaab insurgency has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed central government and establish its own rule based on a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China slams US 'double standards', plays down concerns over rocket debris falling in Indian Ocean

Accusing the US of maintaining double standards, China on Monday played down global concerns over its out-of-control rocket remnants re-entering the Earths atmosphere and crashing into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.The remnants of Chin...

Czechs massively relax restrictions, honour COVID-19 victims

The Czech Republic was massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid respect to nearly 30,000 dead.The latest wave of easing came after new infections fell to the levels last seen in August, at which ...

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by Britis...

Daimler’s arm DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers

German auto major Daimler AGs Indian subsidiary DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers at its vaccination centre near Chennai. The company has set up the vaccination centre for the local community at its commercial vehicle manu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021