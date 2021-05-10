Left Menu

Retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation signalling end of democracy: WB Governor

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation and extortion, which 'signals the end of democracy'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:02 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation and extortion, which 'signals the end of democracy'. "If your vote becomes the cause of your death or property destruction, it signals the end of democracy," he added.

Ensuring that he would soon be visiting the areas affected by violence in the state in the aftermath of Assembly election results, Governor said, "As part of my constitutional duty, I've decided to visit affected parts in State and asked government to make arrangements. Unfortunately their response hasn't been very responsive. I'll go ahead with my schedule and make arrangements for self visit in coming days." He called the Mamata government to "restore credibility and bring to book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric".

"Post poll, we are in a deep crisis in the State. Retributive violence, acts of arson, loot now have graduated to intimidation and extortion. This is worrisome," said Dhankhar at a press conferece here today. The Governor alleged that the Mamata Banerje-led TMC governmnt has no sense of accountability validating it with the fact that he had sought a report on the post-poll violence and the steps that had been taken to contain it from Kolkata Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) but received nothing from them till date.

Dhankhar said, "No one knows the State's response better than me. There is no sense of accountability. On May 3, I sought a report from Kolkata DGP, CP and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) about status in their areas and steps taken to contain such menace." "DGP sent a report to Additional Chief Secy (Home), CP Kolkata did the same but they (reports) haven't been forwarded to be me till date. I then called the Chief Secy who came with DGP a day before but both came with no reports, inputs," said the West Bengal Governor.

The Governor also alleged that though it is being projected that their is no volence, but the ground situation is different. He stated that he has asked the state government to investigate and book those responsible for 'tarnishing democratic fabric'. "All is well, there's no violence (is being projected) but ground situation is otherwise. I expect State government to engage in soul searching, address grim ground reality and book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric," said Dhankhar.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. On May 7, A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation amid the reports of post-poll violence in the state.

The team had interacted with locals and assessed the property vandalism in those areas.The MHA had deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the affected areas. Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin are among the team.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had on May 7 ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken. The next hearing of the case was scheduled for today. (ANI)

