Nursing assistants among three held for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Three people including, nursing assistants of two hospitals, have been arrested for allegedly indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir injections, used to treat COVID-19 patients, police said on Monday.

Anshul Aggarwal (22), a resident of Shahadra, was nabbed on May 8 while he was trying to sell the injection to a decoy customer sent by the police, officials said. Aggarwal used to help his father at his garment shop. His associates had tasked him to speak to customers over phone and get the deals fixed, police said, adding that he used to get Rs 2,000 per deal. Police said the decoy customer spoke to Aggarwal and fixed the deal at Rs 32,000 per injection on May 8. Aggarwal was nabbed when he came to deliver the injections, police said. The police also arrested two of his associates -- Sunil Kumar and Rahul Paul -- both residents of Nehru Nagar. While Kumar was working as a nursing assistant at a hospital in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, Rahul was a nursing assistant at a hospital in Ghaziabad, police said. The duo managed to get these injections from hospitals where the patient had either succumbed to COVID or did not care to report their theft, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said a team was constituted and a decoy customer was deployed to finalise the deal. ''The accused confirmed the availability of injection at Rs 32,000 per piece. Aggarwal was apprehended when he came to deliver the order. Based on his disclosure, Sunil and Rahul were also arrested later,'' he said.

Six Remdesiver injections were recovered from them, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Act and Diaster Management Act, the police said.

