Man arrested in Nepal for carrying Rs 17.5 lakhs without legal proof: Police

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:23 IST
A 29-year-old Nepalese man has been arrested for carrying 17.5 lakhs of Indian currency in cash without any legal document to support its source, police said on Monday.

Gopal Chaudhary was arrested from the Tikarpur Municipality in Kailali district of far-west Nepal when the police recovered the huge amount of Indian currency for which he was not able produce any document of source.

“Gopal Chaudhary has been arrested as he was carrying the Indian bank notes without any supporting document,” a senior police official said.

He was arrested along with a motorbike by a team of security personnel while conducting regular security check. “It is illegal to carry Indian bank notes exceeding Rs. 25,000 without having any legal source. The police have also recovered a laptop, a mobile and a simcard from Chaudhary,” the official, who was not named, said. He said Chaudhary has handed over him to the Revenue Investigation Department to carry out further investigation in the matter.

