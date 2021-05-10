Left Menu

2 labourers electrocuted in UP village

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:57 IST
2 labourers electrocuted in UP village

Two labourers were electrocuted after the iron rods in their hands came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in a village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at a construction site in Godwa village in Ramgaon area.

The victims were identified as Parashuram (36) and Ladli Prasad (35), police said, adding one man, Panchu Khan, was injured in the mishap and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

His condition was stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by British charity Christian Aid warned on Monday.The report looked a...

Malicious COVID-19 vaccine SMS that compromises Android phones spreading: Cyber agency

A fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMS that maliciously gains entry into a users Android phone leading to compromise of individual contact list is in circulation, the federal cyber security agency has alerted.The harmful SMS has been iden...

Rupee rises for 3rd day to close at 1-month high against dollar

The rupee rose by 16 paise to close at more than one-month high of 73.35 against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.However, sharp gains ...

Business briefs

Rubix Data Sciences, a technology and analytics-based B2B risk management and monitoring platform, raised Rs 6.2 crore in its second round of funding from institutional investor Cactus Venture Partners, family offices, and high net worth in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021