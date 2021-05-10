Pb govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of soldier killed in Arunachal Pradesh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of a soldier who laid down his life in the line of duty.

Havildar Amritpaul Singh was part of the 31 Field Regiment, was on a patrol when he lost his balance and slipped into Siyom river near Manigong village in Arunachal Pradesh on April 8.

His body was found on May 7, according to a state government statement.

The chief minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved family of the soldier, it said.

Amritpaul Singh, hailed from Kheri village in Sangrur district and is survived by his wife Harmeet Kaur, 11-year-old son Gursewak Singh, father Balveer Singh, mother Bhagwan Kaur and brother Harvinder Singh.

The mortal remains of the soldier were consigned to flames at his native village on Monday.

