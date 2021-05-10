Pb govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of soldier killed in Arunachal Pradesh

Pb govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of soldier killed in Arunachal PradeshPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of a soldier who laid down his life in the line of duty.
Havildar Amritpaul Singh was part of the 31 Field Regiment, was on a patrol when he lost his balance and slipped into Siyom river near Manigong village in Arunachal Pradesh on April 8.
His body was found on May 7, according to a state government statement.
The chief minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved family of the soldier, it said.
Amritpaul Singh, hailed from Kheri village in Sangrur district and is survived by his wife Harmeet Kaur, 11-year-old son Gursewak Singh, father Balveer Singh, mother Bhagwan Kaur and brother Harvinder Singh.
The mortal remains of the soldier were consigned to flames at his native village on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rejuvenated Punjab Kings seek to build winning momentum against KKR
Amarinder Singh urges Harsh Vardhan to increase Punjab's Liquid Oxygen qouta to 250 MT daily
COVID patients from Delhi, neighbouring states coming to Punjab for treatment: Officials
Punjab CM write to Centre, demands increase in oxygen quota
Punjab to order 30 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-45 age group vaccination