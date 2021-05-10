Man arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying Rs 17.5 lakhs

Man arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying Rs 17.5 lakhsPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:11 IST
A 29-year-old Nepalese man has been arrested for allegedly carrying Indian currency worth Rs 17.5 lakh without any documents to support its source, police said on Monday.
Gopal Chaudhary was arrested from the Tikarpur Municipality in Kailali district in western Nepal when the police recovered the huge amount of Indian currency for which he was not able to produce any supporting documents.
''Gopal Chaudhary has been arrested as he was carrying the Indian bank notes without any supporting documents,” a senior police official said.
He was arrested along with a motorbike by a team of security personnel while conducting a regular security check, the official said.
''It is illegal to carry Indian bank notes exceeding Rs. 25,000 without having any legal source. The police have also recovered a laptop, a mobile and a SIM card from Chaudhary,” the official said.
He said Chaudhary was handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department to carry out further investigation.
COVID-19 infections surge in Nepal, fueled by mutant strains from India
