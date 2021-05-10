Rajasthan: Woman jumps in front of train along with 3 kids

A woman allegedly committed suicide with her three minor children by jumping in front of a moving train in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mandawar police station area when Vinita (34) jumped in front of the goods train along with daughters Radhika (10) and Amni (8), and two-year-old son Payas. ''The reason for the suicide is not yet clear and the matter is being probed,'' police said.

The deceased woman's husband is the railway gateman, police said, adding that the bodies have been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

