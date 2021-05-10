B.Tech student held for snatching woman's handbag

A 23-year-old B.Tech student dropped his mother at a hospital for COVID-19 vaccination, came outside and allegedly snatched a woman's bag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said on Monday after arresting him. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Kumar Vats, a resident of Mandoli, they said. The incident took place on Saturday. Police received information that a woman's handbag containing Rs 10,000, one gold ring and a pair of earrings has been snatched by a bike-borne man at GTB Enclave area, a senior official said. The police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the registration number of the vehicle. The bike was found registered in the name of the accused's father who works in the electricity department, the officer said. ''Thereafter, the police conducted a raid at the address of the registered owner and apprehended Vats on Saturday evening,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said. Interrogation revealed that the accused is a student of B Tech-III year. He is a drug addict and used to buy it through his associate Pankaj, police said. Police said Vats brought his mother to GTB hospital for COVID vaccination. He dropped her inside the hospital. Thereafter, he went to the Janta Flat area nearby and snatched the woman's handbag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said.

