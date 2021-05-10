Left Menu

B.Tech student held for snatching woman's handbag

A 23-year-old B.Tech student dropped his mother at a hospital for COVID-19 vaccination, came outside and allegedly snatched a womans bag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said on Monday after arresting him. Thereafter, he went to the Janta Flat area nearby and snatched the womans handbag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:28 IST
B.Tech student held for snatching woman's handbag

A 23-year-old B.Tech student dropped his mother at a hospital for COVID-19 vaccination, came outside and allegedly snatched a woman's bag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said on Monday after arresting him. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Kumar Vats, a resident of Mandoli, they said. The incident took place on Saturday. Police received information that a woman's handbag containing Rs 10,000, one gold ring and a pair of earrings has been snatched by a bike-borne man at GTB Enclave area, a senior official said. The police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the registration number of the vehicle. The bike was found registered in the name of the accused's father who works in the electricity department, the officer said. ''Thereafter, the police conducted a raid at the address of the registered owner and apprehended Vats on Saturday evening,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said. Interrogation revealed that the accused is a student of B Tech-III year. He is a drug addict and used to buy it through his associate Pankaj, police said. Police said Vats brought his mother to GTB hospital for COVID vaccination. He dropped her inside the hospital. Thereafter, he went to the Janta Flat area nearby and snatched the woman's handbag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021