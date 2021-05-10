Left Menu

Kothari joined the probity watchdog in April last year.It is proposed to appoint the Central Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in June, 2021, as the incumbent Central Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:48 IST
Govt seeks applications for post of CVC chief, aspirants to write 300-word essay

The Centre has sought applications for the post of chief of anti-corruption watchdog CVC from eligible candidates who have to write a 300-word essay to explain their suitability for it.

Incumbent Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari completes his term next month. Kothari joined the probity watchdog in April last year.

''It is proposed to appoint the Central Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in June, 2021, as the incumbent Central Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure,'' an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) consists of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and not more than two Vigilance Commissioners. There is a vacancy of a Vigilance Commissioner in the CVC. Suresh N Patel is the lone Vigilance Commissioner in the Commission.

The Central Vigilance Commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, the Personnel Ministry said in the order. The Central Vigilance Commissioner, on ceasing to hold the office, shall be ineligible for reappointment in the Commission, it said. Applicants have to indicate their suitability assessments for the post, in not more than 300 words, according to the order. The Central Vigilance Commissioner and the Vigilance Commissioners shall be appointed from amongst persons who have been or are in all India service or in any civil service of the Union or in a civil post under the Union having knowledge and experience in the matters relating to vigilance, policy making and administration, including police administration.

They should be amongst those who have held office or are holding office in a corporation established by or persons who have expertise and experience in finance, including insurance and banking, law, vigilance, and investigations, it said.

''All applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field(s),'' the order said. Persons fulfilling the criteria for appointment as Central Vigilance Commissioner and interested in being considered for appointment to the post may send their application by June 7, 2021. PTI AKV AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

