Russia's Putin says 21 mln in Russia vaccinated against COVID-19 - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 21.5 million people in Russia had been vaccinated against COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

"We need to actively continue getting tested (for coronavirus) and getting vaccinated," the TASS news agency cited Putin as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

