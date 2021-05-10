Left Menu

INS Kolkata arrives at New Mangalore Port with medical supplies from Qatar and Kuwait

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:15 IST
INS Kolkata arrives at New Mangalore Port with medical supplies from Qatar and Kuwait

In support of the fight against Covid-19 and as part of the Indian Navy's ongoing operation 'Samudra Setu II', INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port on Monday carrying critical medical supplies including liquid medical oxygen from Qatar and Kuwait, a defence official said.

''The ship brought in 400 bottles of Oxygen and two containers of 30 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait. The ship left Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait on May 5,'' the official said.

The entire shipment is delivered to Indian Oil Corporation Limited for further necessary action, he added.

According to him, INS Airavat is reaching Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh with a consignment of Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450PPE kits from Singapore.

Further, INS Trikand will be reaching Mumbai with two 27-MT oxygen filled containers from Qatar.

The Navy had launched 'Operation Samudra Setu II to bring by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021