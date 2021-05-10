INS Kolkata arrives at New Mangalore Port with medical supplies from Qatar and Kuwait

In support of the fight against Covid-19 and as part of the Indian Navy's ongoing operation 'Samudra Setu II', INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port on Monday carrying critical medical supplies including liquid medical oxygen from Qatar and Kuwait, a defence official said.

''The ship brought in 400 bottles of Oxygen and two containers of 30 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait. The ship left Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait on May 5,'' the official said.

The entire shipment is delivered to Indian Oil Corporation Limited for further necessary action, he added.

According to him, INS Airavat is reaching Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh with a consignment of Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450PPE kits from Singapore.

Further, INS Trikand will be reaching Mumbai with two 27-MT oxygen filled containers from Qatar.

The Navy had launched 'Operation Samudra Setu II to bring by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.

