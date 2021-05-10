Plea in Delhi HC seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment used in COVID-19 treatment as 'essential commodities'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a response to the plea seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment as essential commodities and setting up a fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of their black marketing and hoarding. A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a reply to a plea filed by Manisha Chauhan through advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Praveen.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 17. In the plea, the petitioner has urged to direct the Delhi Government to issue notification regarding medicines and medical equipment under Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act.

The petitioner has also sought to set up one fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines for COVID-19 treatment and urged to issue direction to appoint a special public prosecutor for the prosecution of cases before special courts in these cases. "Initiate contempt proceedings against the contemnors named in FIR No. 116 of 2021 and other persons as per the list of Delhi Government for criminal contempt and for wilful disobedience and flouting of the orders passed by this Court," the petition said.

It also sought to direct the Union of India to pass effective orders thereby restraining individuals without having a valid medical trade license under Medical Devices Rules 2020 from importing medicines and medical equipment's and confine the import to hospitals or institutions; also permit individual import to one person one quantity for self-use in-order to curb profiteering and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines. It also sought to direct the registry of Court to forward all orders passed by the Court to the concerned designated special courts dealing with cases under "Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Act" to make sure they are aware of the current status of proceedings and orders of High Court. (ANI)

