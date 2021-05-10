Left Menu

Plea in Delhi HC seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment used in COVID-19 treatment as 'essential commodities'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a response to the plea seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment as essential commodities and setting up a fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of their black marketing and hoarding.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment used in COVID-19 treatment as 'essential commodities'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a response to the plea seeking to declare medicines, medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment as essential commodities and setting up a fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of their black marketing and hoarding. A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a reply to a plea filed by Manisha Chauhan through advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Praveen.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 17. In the plea, the petitioner has urged to direct the Delhi Government to issue notification regarding medicines and medical equipment under Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act.

The petitioner has also sought to set up one fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines for COVID-19 treatment and urged to issue direction to appoint a special public prosecutor for the prosecution of cases before special courts in these cases. "Initiate contempt proceedings against the contemnors named in FIR No. 116 of 2021 and other persons as per the list of Delhi Government for criminal contempt and for wilful disobedience and flouting of the orders passed by this Court," the petition said.

It also sought to direct the Union of India to pass effective orders thereby restraining individuals without having a valid medical trade license under Medical Devices Rules 2020 from importing medicines and medical equipment's and confine the import to hospitals or institutions; also permit individual import to one person one quantity for self-use in-order to curb profiteering and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines. It also sought to direct the registry of Court to forward all orders passed by the Court to the concerned designated special courts dealing with cases under "Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Act" to make sure they are aware of the current status of proceedings and orders of High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021