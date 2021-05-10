Left Menu

Centre sanctions 15 PSA oxygen plants to be set up in Bihar

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday said the Central government has sanctioned 15 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant to be set up in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday said the Central government has sanctioned 15 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant to be set up in the state. Pandey also added that different companies will set up oxygen plants with the help of the Petroleum Ministry in nine medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

"15 more PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre. We are getting support from Petroleum Ministry, different companies of Wial are setting up oxygen plants in nine medical colleges and hospitals," said the health minister. "Oxygen plant of a flow rate of 5,000 litres per minute is also being setting up," he added.

Pandey also informed that walk-in interviews are being done in several districts to recruit 1,000 doctors for 100 days. "Walk-in interviews are being done in several districts to recruit 1,000 doctors. We will also recruit MBBS, nursing, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students of the final year," the minister said.

"They will be recruited for 100 days, this time period will be counted as a year of service," he further said. The Bihar government has taken a host of measures, including a lockdown till May 15, to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

The state had commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years on Sunday as part of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive. At present, the state has 1,10,805 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

