Left Menu

MP hospital director, 3 others booked in fake Remdesivir case

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:47 IST
MP hospital director, 3 others booked in fake Remdesivir case

An FIR was registered against a director of a private hospital and three others on Monday in a case related to selling fake Remdesivir injections in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Of the four, one accused has been arrested, while another is in custody of the Gujarat police in a separate case related to sale of fake Remdesivir vials, they said.

The FIR (first information report) has named City Hospital director Sarabjeet Singh Mokha and three others, all accused of being involved in selling fake Remdesivir injections in Jabalpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug widely used in treatment of COVID-19 and its demand has shot up dramatically during the second wave of the pandemic.

Devesh Chourasia, a worker at City Hospital who has been arrested, medicine supplier Sapan Jain and an unidentified person also figure in the FIR filed at the Omti Police station, he said.

Of these, medicine supplier Jain was arrested by the Gujarat police on May 7, Kashwani said.

Chourasia, during interrogation, revealed that fake injections sold in Jabalpur were procured from Indore, he said.

The fake Remdesivir selling racket in Jabalpur came to light last week.

Further investigation was on to trace the persons who supplied fake injections from Indore, the police officer said.

The case was registered against the four under IPC sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (cheating), 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

The Indore police said on Sunday that an inter-state gang supplied at least 1,200 spurious Remdesivir injections, which contained glucose water and salt, in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month.

These injections were sold as genuine Remdesivir at exorbitant rates, a probe has revealed.

The Gujarat police recently busted this racket in Surat and arrested six persons, including Jain, an Indore police official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP man arrested for duping COVID-hit people in need of O2, medicines

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a Ghaziabad resident accused of duping people by taking exorbitant amounts of money in advance from them for providing oxygen cylinders or concentrators and crucial medicines needed for COVID-19 patients....

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021