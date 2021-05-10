Left Menu

Kerala HC orders private hospitals to follow capped price issued by govt for COVID treatment

The Kerala High Court on Monday heard a plea moved against the exorbitant charges being charged by the private hospitals for the COVID-19 treatment in the state and ordered them to follow the capped price issued by the Kerala government for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:48 IST
Kerala HC orders private hospitals to follow capped price issued by govt for COVID treatment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Monday heard a plea moved against the exorbitant charges being charged by the private hospitals for the COVID-19 treatment in the state and ordered them to follow the capped price issued by the Kerala government for the treatment of coronavirus patients. A Bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagth noted that PPE kits are priced at Rs. 22,000 and even Kanji (rice porridge) is being given at Rs. 1,300.

"We found unconscionable billings, Rs 22,000 for PPE kits. Look at the bills. We saw our humble Kanji is charged at Rs. 1300. Dolo is charged at Rs. 30-40," the bench said. Court further said, "Imagine the plight of a citizen who earns Rs 1000 and sees a bill of 2-3 lakhs. We are seeing infections rising rapidly. This is not an isolated case. Anyone can catch the infection now. You are looting people. Think about it, we have to intervene now."

The remarks were made after the private hospitals opposed a government decision to cap the price for treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals. During the hearing, the State counsel informed the Court that the state government has issued an order in this regard.

"As per the government's order, the price for general ward would be Rs 2,645, including registration, bed, nursing and boarding, blood transfusion, oxygen, X-ray, consultation and diagnosis," the State counsel said. "Expenses for costly medicines like Remdesivir will be separate while the rate for RT-PCR test would remain at Rs 500 as fixed by the state government earlier. A penalty of ten times the rate will be imposed in case of overcharging," the counsel pointed out.

The bench appreciated the state government and said, "We are happy that the government has come with our order. We will let the government order operate. Let us see how it goes." The court also noted that similar orders have been issued by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

"Because of the pandemic, you are having 100 per cent occupancy. Normally it is on 50-60 per cent. Learn to average your costs. All bills raised after order, henceforth, will be governed by the order issued by the state government. Any admission and bills prior to this bill will be governed by the then rates," the Court added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP man arrested for duping COVID-hit people in need of O2, medicines

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a Ghaziabad resident accused of duping people by taking exorbitant amounts of money in advance from them for providing oxygen cylinders or concentrators and crucial medicines needed for COVID-19 patients....

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021