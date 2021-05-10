Left Menu

Prevent hoarding, black marketing of medicines, equipment for COVID treatment:HC to UoI, Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:51 IST
Prevent hoarding, black marketing of medicines, equipment for COVID treatment:HC to UoI, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to do something without waiting for orders from court to prevent black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical equipment, like oxygen concentrators.

The high court directed the Delhi government to file a status report with regard to seizure of hoarded or black marketed equipment and medicines and orders passed by the SDMs for release of the same.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a PIL seeking directions to them to declare medicines and medical equipment meant for COVID treatment as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act.

It said if something has to be done, ''do it without waiting for orders from the court''.

The court issued notice to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, on the plea which has also sought setting up of fast track courts to deal exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medicines and equipment.

It also directed that its order against hoarding and black marketing of medicines and equipment related to COVID treatment be communicated to all subordinate courts and listed the matter for hearing on May 18.

The direction came on the petition by Delhi resident Manisha Chauhan has also sought appointment of special public prosecutors for dealing with such cases before the special fast track courts.

Advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Parveen, appearing for Chauhan, told the court that in the absence of a notification declaring medicines and equipment meant for COVID as essential commodities, these are being hoarded and black marketed.

They also told the bench that in the absence of any such notification, people hoarding or black marketing such items are trying to claim benefit of it and the subordinate courts appear to be unaware of the high court's orders on this issue.

The petition has also sought initiation of contempt action against those persons who are engaging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and equipment meant for COVID treatment in violation of the high court's direction against such practice.

During the hearing, the Centre told the bench that the suggestion to fix MRP of the equipment was a good suggestion as it would prevent dumping of spurious imports on Indian ports and it would not discourage genuine importers.

It said it was looking into the issue.

The court, during the hearing, suggested that some incentives in the form of certain percentage of returns can be given to the importers at the time of fixing a price of the equipment and medicines.

It also said that if there is free flow of the imported goods, then the market forces and competition would determine the prices, if there was no caterlisation.

It said the government should also examine whether it can issue any notification to prevent hoarding and black marketing of the imported items.

To this, the Centre said that while an MRP can be fixed for sale of these imported goods, no time line as such can be fixed for selling them.

It also said that due to exemption from customs duties on COVID related equipment and medicines, a lot of people, including individuals, are importing them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP man arrested for duping COVID-hit people in need of O2, medicines

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a Ghaziabad resident accused of duping people by taking exorbitant amounts of money in advance from them for providing oxygen cylinders or concentrators and crucial medicines needed for COVID-19 patients....

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021