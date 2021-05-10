Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv gives Rs 2 crore to CM Relief Fund for COVID vaccination

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given Rs 2 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund from the Governor Relief Fund for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, an official release said on Monday. Mishra also called upon social organisations, trusts and others to come forward to contribute towards COVID relief works, according to the release.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:19 IST
Rajasthan Guv gives Rs 2 crore to CM Relief Fund for COVID vaccination

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from the Governor Relief Fund for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, an official release said on Monday. Of this amount, Rs 1.11 crore was initially given by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur to the Governor Relief Fund for this purpose, it added. Mishra also called upon social organisations, trusts and others to come forward to contribute towards COVID relief works, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One AZ COVID-19 vaccine dose gives 80% lower death risk - English data

Data from the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80 less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday.It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...

Rocket-warning sirens blare in Jerusalem, several explosions heard

Rocket-warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Monday and several explosions were heard, minutes after an ultimatum from Gazas ruling Hamas group for Israel to withdraw forces from two flashpoints in the city went into effect.Hamas claimed r...

Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended briefly due to technical glitch

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly due to an automated systems error and was restored later.A Twitter spokesperson, when approached, said, The account was flagged by our automated ...

Haryana govt to give fund to villages to curb spread of COVID-19 in rural areas

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said every village in the state will be given fund to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas. After holding a meeting with the officials of the Panchayat Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021