Rajasthan: 3 male nurses held for selling Remdesivir injections at high price in Jaipur

Three male nurses working at a private hospital here were arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at an inflated price, police said on Monday. With a surge in coronavirus cases, Remdesivir injections are currently in high demand in the country even though experts have underlined its limited scope in treating COVID-19 patients.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Sunday conducted a raid near a private hospital in Mansarovar area and caught Rakesh Prajapat, Dinesh Khateek and Sonu Meena, the said.

Two Remdesivir injections were seized from their possession, police said, adding that they were selling each vial for Rs 30,000.

The accused are suspected to have been involved in the black-marketing of oxygen concentrators and cylinders, police said.

