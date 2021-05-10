Left Menu

Afghan Taliban announces 3-day cease-fire for Muslim holiday

The Taliban on Monday announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan this week.But hours later, a roadside bombing killed 11 passengers on a bus in eastern Afghanistan - the latest in relentless violence that has gripped the country.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.Responding to the cease-fire announcement, the government in Kabul -- which has faced rising attacks as US and NATO troops pull out of Afghanistan -- called for a permanent truce.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:24 IST
Afghan Taliban announces 3-day cease-fire for Muslim holiday

The Taliban on Monday announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan this week.

But hours later, a roadside bombing killed 11 passengers on a bus in eastern Afghanistan - the latest in relentless violence that has gripped the country.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Responding to the cease-fire announcement, the government in Kabul -- which has faced rising attacks as US and NATO troops pull out of Afghanistan -- called for a permanent truce. A statement from the presidential palace chastised the Taliban for the increasing violence but said the government would also observe the holiday cease-fire.

The Taliban said the cease-fire would begin on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the sighting of the new moon that determines the start of the holiday.

The announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls' school on Saturday in Kabul that killed as many 60 people, most of them students between 11 and 15 years old. The death toll from the attack still continues to climb.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, which occurred in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul, where past attacks have been carried out by the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan.

Attacks in the area are most often claimed by the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan, but no group yet has claimed the attack on the school.

Just hours after the Taliban announcement, a bus in southern Zabul province struck a roadside bomb, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

The explosion killed 11 and at least 24 more people on the bus were wounded. Improvised explosive devices litter the countryside and have been used extensively by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said Taliban fighters have been ordered to stop all offensives, “to provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots...so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with a greater peace of mind.” The US and NATO are withdrawing the last of their military forces from Afghanistan. The final 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will leave by September 11 at the latest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, was in Kabul on Monday although no details of his visit were immediately available.

Pakistan has been key to getting the Taliban to enter into peace talks with the Afghan government, as well as a deal that the insurgents signed with the US last year under former President Donald Trump. However, the Taliban-Afghan government negotiations have been in a stalemate for months now, even as the US has sought to accelerate the pace of the talks.

However, the Afghan government has also complained about the presence of the Taliban leadership in southwestern Pakistan while Islamabad has expressed deep concern about the presence in Afghanistan of another violent militant group, the Pakistani Taliban, which is anti-Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One AZ COVID-19 vaccine dose gives 80% lower death risk - English data

Data from the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80 less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday.It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...

Rocket-warning sirens blare in Jerusalem, several explosions heard

Rocket-warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Monday and several explosions were heard, minutes after an ultimatum from Gazas ruling Hamas group for Israel to withdraw forces from two flashpoints in the city went into effect.Hamas claimed r...

Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended briefly due to technical glitch

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly due to an automated systems error and was restored later.A Twitter spokesperson, when approached, said, The account was flagged by our automated ...

Haryana govt to give fund to villages to curb spread of COVID-19 in rural areas

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said every village in the state will be given fund to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas. After holding a meeting with the officials of the Panchayat Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021