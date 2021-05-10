India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies
Sincerest condolences to his family, Jaishankar tweeted.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Kalra showed exemplary commitment and dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions.MEAIndia sincerely condoles passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:27 IST
Vinesh Kalra, India's Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.
It is learnt that he was suffering from COVID-19 but died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled Kalra's death.
''Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A conscientious and dedicated colleague, he will be missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to his family,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Kalra showed exemplary commitment and dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions.
''@MEAIndia sincerely condoles passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A sincere, hard working & reliable officer, he showed exemplary commitment & dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions to Afghanistan,'' he said.
Bagchi said the MEA will extend all possible support to his family.
''He will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to his family,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghanistan President extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge
Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Hamid Shinwari appointed new CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board
COVID-19: UAE FM expresses solidarity with India, says Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab