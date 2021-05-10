Left Menu

Mirwaiz Foundation releases 'Seena ba Seena' by Hurriyat Conference's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

In the holy month of Ramadan, on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, Mirwaiz Foundation released Seena ba Seena -- a collection of Manajaats, Naat and Manqabat religious songs and hymns -- recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the spokesman for the chief preacher of Kashmir said.Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since since August 2019 when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Mirwaiz Foundation has released 'Seena ba Seena', a collection of religious hymns recited by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. ''In the holy month of Ramadan, on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, Mirwaiz Foundation released Seena ba Seena -- a collection of Manajaats, Na'at and Manqabat (religious songs and hymns) -- recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,'' the spokesman for the chief preacher of Kashmir said.

Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since since August 2019 when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. ''The compilation is available on youtube (https://youtube/qKln3SdWQqQ) and will be available on all audio streaming services soon,'' the spokesman said.

