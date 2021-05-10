Covid-19: Mohan Bhagwat, Azim Premji, Jaggi Vasudev to address 'Positivity Unlimited' series

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Wipro Group founder Azim Premji and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev are among the speakers of an online lecture series organised by the Sangh and other civil society groups to infuse confidence and positivity among people as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being coordinated by the 'Covid Response Team' (CRT), an outfit formed by the RSS and its affiliates in association with various civil services groups, the ''Positivity Unlimited'' series will be held over five days beginning May 11, the Sangh said in a statement.

This team is organising the lecture series to infuse confidence in the common man to fight the pandemic, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, the convener of CRT, said in a statement.

''This online talk series with tagline, 'Positivity Unlimited' for over 30 minutes each day leading to Akshay Tritiya will cover possible responses on different aspects of life ranging from spirituality, dharmic course, mental health to enhancing physical strength,'' he said.

Various renowned personalities such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Wipro Group founder Azim Premji, Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation and several other spiritual leaders will address the people as part of the series, the statement said.

''Imbibing confidence in the society setting aside fear, hopelessness, helplessness and negativity, motivating people to brace up for a long haul with huge societal changes after Covid-19 is the idea behind 'Positivity Unlimited' talk series,'' he said.

These talks would be telecast live on the Faecbook page of the Sangh's communication arm Vishaw Samwad Kendra and its YouTube page.

This lecture series will also be relayed to people across the country and the world through a string of over 100 like-minded news portals as well as many important media platforms to enhance the reach and bring about positivity, the statement said.

Talking about the CRT's work, the statement said, it has established nine isolation centres and a 500-bed facility equipped with medical oxygen, the statement said.

Seven oxygen vans are being operated by the CRT to provide oxygen to people in Delhi and it has also been providing food to the 28,000 COVID-19 infected families, the statement said.

