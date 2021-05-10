Left Menu

Covid-19: Rajasthan CIC, info commissioner donate 3 days' salaries to CM relief fund

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:04 IST
The Chief Information Commissioner and the information commissioners of Rajasthan will donate their three days' salaries to the chief minister's relief fund to aid the state's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic.

CIC DB Gupta and information commissioners Narayan Bareth, Laxman Singh, R P Barwar and Sheetal Dhankar took the decision Monday.

The state has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths over the past few days and it is currently under a strict lockdown.

