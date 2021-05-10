Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts armed drone fired at Abha airport

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:20 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired towards Abha airport in the south of Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia. The coalition says it intercepts most of them. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

