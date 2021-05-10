Left Menu

Haryana govt to give fund to villages to curb spread of COVID-19 in rural areas

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said every village in the state will be given fund to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:38 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said every village in the state will be given fund to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas. After holding a meeting with the officials of the Panchayat Department, Chautala said that villages with having a population of more than 10,000 will be given a fund of Rs 50,000 and villages with less than 10,000 population will be given Rs 30,000 each.

"These funds will be used to set up isolation wards in the villages for COVID-19 patients. Testing rate will also be ramped up in the rural areas," he said. The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17 and the state will observe the period as 'Surkshit Haryana'.

A lockdown was already imposed in Haryana till May 10 with effect from May 3. At present, the state has 1,16,867 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

