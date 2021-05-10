Rocket-warning sirens blare in Jerusalem, several explosions heard

Rocket-warning sirens blare in Jerusalem, several explosions heardReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:39 IST
Rocket-warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Monday and several explosions were heard, minutes after an ultimatum from Gaza's ruling Hamas group for Israel to withdraw forces from two flashpoints in the city went into effect.
Hamas claimed responsibility for a rocket strike. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip over Jerusalem clashes
Virus surge in crowded Gaza threatens to overwhelm hospitals
Gazan behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step
First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza