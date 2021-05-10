Left Menu

Update vacant and occupied beds data every two hours: HC to Delhi hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:46 IST
Update vacant and occupied beds data every two hours: HC to Delhi hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the hospitals in the national capital to update the number of occupied and vacant beds every two hours, saying it was not difficult to do.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the hospitals would be maintaining real time records of occupancy and admissions and therefore, it would not be difficult for them to communicate the same to the Delhi government or its nodal officers.

''We direct them to update it every two hours,'' the court said after amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao said the hospitals were citing manpower shortages as a reason for not giving real time updates of occupied and vacant beds.

The bench did not accept the reason given by the hospitals.

On the issue of beds, senior advocate Rahul Mehra told the court that the number of beds to be given by the central government in its hospitals here has gone down from 4,091 to 3,861.

He said that last year when the number of cases was four times less than what it was now, the Centre had given nearly the same amount of beds.

He claimed that there were hundreds of beds in the central government hospitals here which were lying unutilised.

The court, thereafter, directed the Centre to examine the issue raised by the Delhi government and to place before the bench the number of beds, category-wise, allocated for Delhi.

It also asked the Centre to inform the court about steps taken to augment the beds to be allocated for COVID patients in the national capital.

During the hearing, Rao said that updation of data of vacant and occupied beds on the Delhi fights corona website and related apps should be done at least thrice a day if not in real time.

He said the updated numbers should also indicate the number of people on the waiting list at each hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug

All people above 18 years in Goa will be given Ivermectin drug irrespective of their coronavirus status to bring down mortality, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.He said patients will be given Ivermectin 12 mg for a perio...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Soccer-Juventus face Serie A expulsion if still in Super League - federation head

Juventus will be excluded from next seasons Serie A should the Italian soccer club decide to persist with the proposed European Super League project, the head of the Italian soccer federation FIGC said on Monday.Nine of the clubs who tried ...

Futuristic computer game hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety

It is the year 2050, the planet is warming up, meals come from nutritional food packs and dozens of new zoonotic viruses are spreading. As the editor of an influential newspaper, how would you try to shape public opinionThis is one of the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021