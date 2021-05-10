Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons law

Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons lawReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:47 IST
A Mexican judge has ordered a partial provisional suspension of new hydrocarbons legislation championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
The decision suspended certain parts of the law, which was approved by Congress last month, the document showed.
