Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons law

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:47 IST
Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons law

A Mexican judge has ordered a partial provisional suspension of new hydrocarbons legislation championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The decision suspended certain parts of the law, which was approved by Congress last month, the document showed.

