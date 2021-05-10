Air raid sirens, explosion heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Air raid sirens, explosion heard in Jerusalem amid tensionsPTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:53 IST
Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.
The sirens came shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
