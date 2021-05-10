EU's Borrell calls for calm after Israeli-Palestinian clashes
The European Union's top diplomat called for calm in East Jerusalem on Monday, after more than 300 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police. "The situation with regard to evictions of Palestinian families ... is a matter of serious concern.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:53 IST
The European Union's top diplomat called for calm in East Jerusalem on Monday, after more than 300 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police.
"The situation with regard to evictions of Palestinian families ... is a matter of serious concern. Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to to fuel tensions on the ground," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip over Jerusalem clashes
Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down in Jerusalem, easing nightly Ramadan tensions
Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections