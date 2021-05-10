EU's Borrell calls for calm after Israeli-Palestinian clashes

The European Union's top diplomat called for calm in East Jerusalem on Monday, after more than 300 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police.

"The situation with regard to evictions of Palestinian families ... is a matter of serious concern. Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to to fuel tensions on the ground," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told a news conference.

