Left Menu

Biden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias

HHS under Trump in June 2020 issued a rule that lifted some anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act, a law signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010. In 2016, Obama's administration introduced rules that made clear that LGBT people would be protected under the federal healthcare discrimination provision.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:54 IST
Biden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in healthcare, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's administration reversed a policy put in place under his predecessor Donald Trump. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the action restores protections under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, against sexual discrimination in healthcare. It was the latest in a series of steps the Democratic president has taken to bolster LGBT rights.

"It simply says what everyone already should know: You should not discriminate against people," Becerra told CNN. "That includes those based on sexual orientation or gender identity and when it comes to healthcare - we want to make sure that's the case." The new policy represents a reversal of a reversal. HHS under Trump in June 2020 issued a rule that lifted some anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act, a law signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010.

In 2016, Obama's administration introduced rules that made clear that LGBT people would be protected under the federal healthcare discrimination provision. The Trump-era rule reversed those provisions of the law that extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas including gender identity and abortion. "So now it's clear, there's no ambiguity: You cannot discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity," Becerra added.

HHS said in a statement on Monday that its Office for Civil Rights made the decision in light of a June 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and subsequent court decisions. The Supreme Court last year delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for Trump's administration, ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.

"The Supreme Court has made clear that people have a right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex and receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation," Becerra said in the statement. The issue of transgender rights has become a flashpoint in the U.S. culture wars, with Republicans at the state level pursuing measures targeting transgender people. Such bills have been introduced in about 28 states so far this year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center advocacy group.

"With healthcare for transgender youth under attack by state legislatures, this move to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in healthcare is critical," the American Civil Liberties Union said. Biden, who took office in January, has sought to overturn other Trump policies limiting the rights of LGBT Americans.

Biden has reversed his Republican predecessor's ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military, issued an executive order that extends existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBT people and issued a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding protection of the rights of LGBT people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...

COVID-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug

All people above 18 years in Goa will be given Ivermectin drug irrespective of their coronavirus status to bring down mortality, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.He said patients will be given Ivermectin 12 mg for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021