Air raid sirens, explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:03 IST
Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded. The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' military wing, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli “crimes and aggression” in Jerusalem. “This is a message the enemy has to understand well,” he said.
He threatened more attacks if Israel again invades the Al-Aqsa compound or carries out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighborhood of east Jerusalem.
The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off. Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
