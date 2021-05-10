Left Menu

COVID: Activists write to CJI, judges, seek early hearing of plea on migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:16 IST
Referring to second wave of COVID as “immense humanitarian crisis” hitting working poor “much, much harder”, three activists Monday wrote an open letter to CJI N V Ramana and other Supreme Court judges seeking urgent hearing on their plea for directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for migrant workers.

Activists, Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar, through lawyer Prashant Bhushan had filed an interim application on April 29 in a suo motu case of 2020 pertaining to problems and miseries of migrant labourers and alleged that it has not been listed for hearing so far by the apex court's registry.

“Today we write to you (CJI and judges) because the whole country is again in the grip of an immense humanitarian crisis of health care access, oxygen, vaccines, medicines, ambulance and hearse services. But while this has hit badly the middle classes, it is sometimes forgotten that it hits much, much harder the working poor, for many reasons, prominent among which are their on-going crisis of hunger and job losses during the lockdown and the pandemic,” the letter said.

The three activists said they are “social workers and are witnessing a crisis of “hunger, starvation and death unfolding among the poor, especially the migrant worker community”.

“We were petitioners before the Supreme Court last year seeking urgent food, cash support and travel assistance for millions of migrant and unorganised workers, stranded without paid work and food because of the nationwide lockdown,” the letter said.

The letter alleged they have been informed by the apex court's registry that “the petition (of April 29) will not be listed before July”.

“As responsible citizens, we write this open letter as a humble appeal to list the case with our intervention for an early hearing without any delay, to prevent a lot of the hardship and suffering currently being faced by the vulnerable and marginalized communities,” it said.

The activists, in their interim application, have sought direction to the Centre and states to take series of immediate steps, “including distribution of free rations, payment of minimum wages as cash transfers and appropriate transport facilities for migrant workers.” In May last year, the top court had taken suo motu cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers and had passed a slew of directions, including asking the states not to charge fare from migrant workers and provide them food for free till they board trains or buses.

It had asked the Centre and states to identify and send back within 15 days stranded migrant workers willing to return to their native places and advocated for their counselling and help to find avenues of employment lost during COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown last year.

