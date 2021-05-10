Left Menu

No pol violence in WB since May 9 : WB govt to Cal HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:21 IST
No pol violence in WB since May 9 : WB govt to Cal HC

The West Bengal government on Monday told a Calcutta High Court bench that there has been no post poll political violence in the state since May 9 and assured that all steps will be taken to ensure peace in future.

The five-judge bench directed that all steps be taken in this regard by May 17 and posted the PIL for hearing on May 18.

The PIL filed by lawyer petitioner Anindya Sundar Das raised the issue of violence taking place in various parts of the state after the state assembly elections in which the Trinamool Congress trounced BJP.

Appearing for the West Bengal government, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted before the court that no violence has been reported in the state from May 9 onwards.

He assured the court that all possible steps will be taken by the state government so that there is no violence in the future as well.

Additional Solicitor General of India Y J Dastoor appearing for the central government submitted that the issue regarding post-poll violence was highlighted not by one political party, but by all of them.

He claimed that in a number of cases the complaints were not registered by the police stations concerned when approached and that there is no online mechanism available in West Bengal where a police complaint can be filed.

He said that number of complaints on post poll violence in the state have been received by the National Human Rights Commission, West Bengal Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Dutta argued that the allegation by the additional solicitor general that the complaints filed to the police were not entertained, is false.

He said that he would seek instructions from the state government regarding availability of online mechanism for filing of complaints by any aggrieved person.

The advocate general filed an affidavit before the court apprising it of the latest law and order situation in the state as per its earlier direction.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee on Friday had referred the PIL to the five-judge bench, which was constituted considering the importance of the complaint that life and liberty of the people in West Bengal is at stake.

The five-judge bench comprises of Justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, besides Justice Rajesh Bindal.

The PIL has claimed that life and liberty of the people are in danger due to the alleged inaction by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...

COVID-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug

All people above 18 years in Goa will be given Ivermectin drug irrespective of their coronavirus status to bring down mortality, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.He said patients will be given Ivermectin 12 mg for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021