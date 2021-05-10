Left Menu

Puducherry achieves 100 pc tap water connection in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission

Puducherry has achieved the target of 100 per cent piped water connection in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu too have crossed the milestone of covering 75 per cent of rural homes with assured tap water supply, the ministry added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:31 IST
Puducherry achieves 100 pc tap water connection in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry has achieved the target of 100 per cent piped water connection in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu too have crossed the milestone of covering 75 per cent of rural homes with assured tap water supply, the ministry added. ''Puducherry has become 'Har Ghar Jal' UT by ensuring that every rural home in the Union Territory gets a household tap connection," the ministry said in a statement.

All 1.16 lakh rural households in Puducherry have tap water supply now, it said.

With this, the Union Territory became the fourth State/UT after Goa, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home under the Centre's flagship programme by 2024.

''Puducherry's achievement is another timely indicator of JJM's success as people living in rural areas can practice regular handwashing at home and maintain physical distancing by avoiding crowds at public stand posts," it said. In Punjab, 26.31 lakh households (76 per cent) out of 34.73 lakh have tap water supply and it plans for 100 per cent coverage of all rural households by 2022.

The UT of Puducherry is now planning for effective treatment and reuse of greywater coming out of homes. The UT is actively working towards water source sustainability. The four regions, namely the Pondicherry region, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe region are at different locations, geographically separated from each other. Puducherry has various rivers and tributaries. There are five rivers in Puducherry district, seven in Karaikal district, two in Mahé district and one in Yanam district drain into the sea, but none originates within the territory, the ministry said. Puducherry has 84 irrigation tanks and more than 500 ponds which are the lifeline for groundwater recharging systems, drinking water and agriculture. Puducherry has been consistently working towards de-silting of ponds and rejuvenation of its local water bodies, which is crucial for drinking water supply schemes, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...

COVID-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug

All people above 18 years in Goa will be given Ivermectin drug irrespective of their coronavirus status to bring down mortality, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.He said patients will be given Ivermectin 12 mg for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021