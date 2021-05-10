Yemen's Houthis say they hit "important" military target at Saudi's Abha airport

Yemen's Houthis say they hit "important" military target at Saudi's Abha airportReuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:31 IST
A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis wrote on Twitter on Monday that the group had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport with a drone.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said earlier on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired towards the airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Twitter says it will continue to remove misleading narratives on COVID-19 vaccines
Twitter, FB and others remove nearly 100 posts after govt order
Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to amplify SOS messages from COVID patients
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling