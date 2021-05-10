WHO chief Tedros says focusing on pandemic when asked about second term

WHO chief Tedros says focusing on pandemic when asked about second termReuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:35 IST
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday he was focusing on fighting the current pandemic, when asked if he would stand for a second term as head of the agency.
"So I think it's time to still focus on this pandemic. It's very unprecedented. I'm currently focused on fighting this pandemic with my colleagues working day and night," Tedros told a briefing.
Stat News said last week he would run, citing a person familiar with the matter.
