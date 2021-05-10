Left Menu

CID summons 6 CISF personnel in connection with Cooch Behar firing during voting

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:39 IST
CID summons 6 CISF personnel in connection with Cooch Behar firing during voting

The West Bengal CID has summoned six CISF personnel who were on duty at booth number 126 in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency where four persons were killed in a firing by the central forces personnel during voting, an official said on Monday.

The six CISF officials, including two of its officers, have been asked to meet sleuths of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID, formed to investigate the killings, at Bhawani Bhawan Tuesday morning, he added.

''Four CISF constables, one inspector and one deputy commandant have been served notices under section 160 of CrPC to appear before SIT of the CID in connection with the killing of four persons in Sitalkuchi firing incident during the fourth phase of voting on April 10,'' the officer added.

According to sources, the CISF officers' request to appear before the CID virtually citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were turned down and all of them have been asked to be present physically at Bhawani Bhawan by 11 am.

The firing during voting in the Cooch Behar district had hogged national limelight and triggered a fierce war of words between the TMC and the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Monday, questioned the Inspector in-charge of the Mathabhanga police station in connection with the matter, he added.

The investigating officer of Mathabhanga police station was also questioned last Thursday.

At least four persons died outside booth number 126/5 in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency when CISF personnel openly fired ''in self defence'' during the fourth phase of polling held on April 10.

Following the incident, the poll body had suspended the polling process in the booth and later it banned political leaders including Mamata Banerjee from entering Cooch Behar district for the next three days.

The state government will be providing jobs of home guards to kin of victims in Sitalkuchi, Banejree has announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021