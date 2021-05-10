Left Menu

Georgian opposition leader walks free after court ruling

Jailed Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia walked free on Monday after a court ordered his release on bail, seen as a major step in an EU-backed plan to help end a political crisis. Speaking to supporters and journalists gathered outside the court in the capital Tbilisi, Melia said he would consult with his party about his next political steps, after domestic media reported that the court had ordered his release from pre-trial detention.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:45 IST
Jailed Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia walked free on Monday after a court ordered his release on bail, seen as a major step in an EU-backed plan to help end a political crisis.

Speaking to supporters and journalists gathered outside the court in the capital Tbilisi, Melia said he would consult with his party about his next political steps, after domestic media reported that the court had ordered his release from pre-trial detention. Georgia, an ex-Soviet republic with ambitions to join NATO and other Western organisations, has faced political turmoil since a parliamentary election last November, which the ruling Georgian Dream party won but the opposition called unfair.

Police stormed the offices of Melia's United National Movement (UNM) opposition party in February to detain him over accusations that he fomented violence during anti-government protests in 2019, charges he says are politically motivated. His arrest prompted then-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, in office for just five months, to resign, warning that Melia's detention could worsen political rifts.

Speaking outside the courtroom Melia said he would consult with the UNM and other political leaders about his next steps. "It will take some time, a few days to make a decision," he said.

A deal brokered last month by European Union diplomats to help end the crisis foresees the release of people convicted on charges related to the 2019 protests. The agreement also includes sweeping electoral and judicial reforms, including more power-sharing in parliament, starting from this year's autumn session.

