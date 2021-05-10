Left Menu

What is the use of more beds, if sufficient doctors are not available: HC asks Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:51 IST
What is the use of more beds, if sufficient doctors are not available: HC asks Delhi govt

What is the use of beds and wards if there are not enough doctors, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government referring to claims that the new dedicated COVID facility in Dwarka -- Indira Gandhi Hospital -- did not have enough medical staff.

''This is the time when you need more doctors. What is the point of having more beds if there are not sufficient doctors,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the Delhi government.

When the Delhi government said the issue of lack of doctors has never been raised before the court, the bench responded that there is a problem regarding lack of doctors and ''lets not run away from it''.

The court said that when elections come, full page ads are seen in every newspapers, but now there are no ads in the leading english dailies with regard to requirements for doctors or nursing staff.

When the Delhi government said an advertisement on this was there in Dainik Bhaskar, the court asked ''why not in the leading English newspapers?'' The Delhi government assured the court that the process of issuing advertisements has started and soon it would be visible in all leading dailies, but some time was required.

To this the court said,''We have been granting you time for the last two weeks.'' The Delhi government said that it has been holding walk-in interviews and more are to be held in the coming days and sought time to place the details before the bench.

The court, thereafter, directed the Delhi government to place the details before it which shall include the data of beds -- with and without oxygen and iCU and non-ICU -- at the new hospital where 250 beds have been operationalised.

According to the Delhi government the hospital will have a capacity of 900 beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021