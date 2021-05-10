What is the use of more beds, if sufficient doctors are not available: HC asks Delhi govt

What is the use of beds and wards if there are not enough doctors, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government referring to claims that the new dedicated COVID facility in Dwarka -- Indira Gandhi Hospital -- did not have enough medical staff.

''This is the time when you need more doctors. What is the point of having more beds if there are not sufficient doctors,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the Delhi government.

When the Delhi government said the issue of lack of doctors has never been raised before the court, the bench responded that there is a problem regarding lack of doctors and ''lets not run away from it''.

The court said that when elections come, full page ads are seen in every newspapers, but now there are no ads in the leading english dailies with regard to requirements for doctors or nursing staff.

When the Delhi government said an advertisement on this was there in Dainik Bhaskar, the court asked ''why not in the leading English newspapers?'' The Delhi government assured the court that the process of issuing advertisements has started and soon it would be visible in all leading dailies, but some time was required.

To this the court said,''We have been granting you time for the last two weeks.'' The Delhi government said that it has been holding walk-in interviews and more are to be held in the coming days and sought time to place the details before the bench.

The court, thereafter, directed the Delhi government to place the details before it which shall include the data of beds -- with and without oxygen and iCU and non-ICU -- at the new hospital where 250 beds have been operationalised.

According to the Delhi government the hospital will have a capacity of 900 beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)