British PM Johnson rules out accelerating end of COVID-19 restrictions

British PM Johnson rules out accelerating end of COVID-19 restrictionsReuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday appeared to rule out bringing forward the end of COVID-19 restrictions in England, saying that the success of the roadmap out of England's COVID-19 lockdown depended on leaving space stages. Asked if he might bring forward a June 21 date for the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown, Johnson said: "I think it's very important that we should proceed cautiously."
"The secret of the success that we've had so far I think it's been that we have been guided by the data and we've given time to see the effect of each successive stage on the roadmap." Johnson added the one-metre plus social distancing rule for restaurants and pubs might be ditched on June 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British
- roadmap
- England
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson paid for apartment refurbishment himself, minister says
UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messages
UK's Gove: I did not hear PM Johnson say "let the bodies pile high"
FACTBOX-Under pressure, UK PM Johnson fights leaks against him
UK PM Johnson criticises new jail sentence for British-Iranian aid worker