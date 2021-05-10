Left Menu

British PM Johnson rules out accelerating end of COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:59 IST
British PM Johnson rules out accelerating end of COVID-19 restrictions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday appeared to rule out bringing forward the end of COVID-19 restrictions in England, saying that the success of the roadmap out of England's COVID-19 lockdown depended on leaving space stages. Asked if he might bring forward a June 21 date for the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown, Johnson said: "I think it's very important that we should proceed cautiously."

"The secret of the success that we've had so far I think it's been that we have been guided by the data and we've given time to see the effect of each successive stage on the roadmap." Johnson added the one-metre plus social distancing rule for restaurants and pubs might be ditched on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London

Hopes faded Monday for a young minke whale who became trapped in the River Thames near London, authorities said.Rescuers trying to recapture the whale said that by 5 p.m. 1600 GMT 12 p.m. EDT its condition had deteriorated rapidly and it wo...

Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds on Monday, a meteorological department official said.Churu recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall, Alwar 2.5 mm and Bhilwara 1.4 mm while Banasthali witnessed a drizzle....

COVID: Raj CM calls upon public representatives to make lockdown in state successful

The coronavirus disease is spreading to cities as well as villages, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday and called upon public representatives to ensure successful implementation of the lockdown to prevent the infection fro...

Jerusalem violence leads to Hamas rockets on Israel, nine dead in Gaza

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward the Jerusalem area and southern Israel on Monday, carrying out a threat to punish Israel for violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.The Gaza health ministry said ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021