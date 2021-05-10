Cal HC directs WB govt to file affidavit on exact state of affairs on COVID-19 management

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed West Bengal government to file an affidavit by next week disclosing the exact state of affairs with regard to COVID-19 management, facilities, medicines, infrastructure and the vaccination drive.

Hearing a PIL with regard to COVID care in the state and vaccination of people, a division bench of the high court also directed the additional solicitor general to file an affidavit on the steps taken by the central government in the perspective of West Bengal and the proposed plan of action for the affected persons on the next date of hearing.

The bench said that due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state will have to ensure all facilities, treatments and the infrastructure required to combat the situation.

It directed the state to file an affidavit disclosing the exact state of affairs as well as the facilities, medicines, infrastructure and the vaccination drive already started in West Bengal on the next date of listing.

The division bench, comprising Justices Harish Tandon and Shampa Sarkar directed that the matter be listed for hearing again after a week.

The bench directed that in the meantime, the state shall ensure extension of adequate medical facilities to the affected persons and speed up the vaccination drive in terms of the various circulars and government orders issued in this regard.

