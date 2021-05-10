HC asks AAP govt if MLA Imran Hussain got oxygen from refillers in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers in the national capital who were given the gas for individuals in home care, hospitals and ambulances.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also asked the MLA to show documents that he procured the oxygen from Faridabad, Haryana, as claimed by him and not from the gas allocated for Delhi.

''Make a full disclosure. Our only concern is that this oxygen is not coming from the refillers to whom the Delhi government is supplying oxygen. If it is coming from a refiller here in Delhi, then you are distributing it for your and your party's publicity.

''We are not saying what you are doing is wrong. But show us that you are doing no wrong. We are giving you that opportunity,'' the court said to senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Hussain.

The court also directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit stating whether the oxygen was provided to the MLA through refillers in the national capital.

''We want the state's answer to this. If he is taking oxygen from Delhi pool, then it is wrong. If from outside the state, let him continue the good work,'' the bench said.

The directions came after Pahwa told the court that Hussain procured the gas from outside Delhi, while the cylinders were rented from the national capital and he has the receipts to prove it.

However, as the receipts were not on record, the court asked the MLA to show the documents in support of his claims and listed the matter for hearing on May 13.

The court was hearing the application by Vedansh Sharma alleging that Hussain was hoarding oxygen cylinders at a time when the entire city was in the midst of crisis due to the short supply of the life saving gas. Advocate Amit Tiwari, representing Sharma, told the court that Public Works Department vehicles were recently seen providing oxygen cylinders to the Tri Nagar MLA and showed photographs in support of his claim.

