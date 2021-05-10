Rajasthan: Rape accused ties nuptial knot with complainant at police station

A rape accused tied the wedding knot with the complainant at a police station in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday, police said. They decided to marry after a compromise was reached between them with the help of police intervention. The girl's brother, the man's father and the police were present at the temple in Ramganj Mandi police station premises where the couple exchanged wedding vows and garlands, Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural), Sharad Choudhary said.

Earlier this month, the survivor had lodged a case of rape under IPC Section 376 against Motilal who is her neighbour, police said. They were reportedly having an affair and after Motilal refused to marry the girl, she filed a complaint against him.

Investigation into the matter was underway, Choudhary said, adding that the wedding was performed as per COVID-19 guidelines. The matter is sub judice in court, Station House Officer at Ramganj Mandi police station, Harish Bharti said. Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Ramganj Mandi, Balkishan Tiwari denied permission to the couple to organise a wedding ceremony in view of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)