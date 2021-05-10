At least one killed, two injured in large Kazakhstan wildfire

A wildfire in eastern Kazakhstan that has burned an area of 310 hectares (766 acres) has killed at least one person and injured two others on Monday, the local emergencies department said. More than 200 firefighters were at the scene, aided by two helicopters, the department said in a statement, and additional forces were being readied to put out the fire.

Spread by strong winds, the fire destroyed 35 houses in the village of Leskhoz on the outskirts of the industrial town of Ridder, not far from Kazakhstan's border with Russia. The cause of the fire was unclear, but investigators were looking at both arson and negligence as possible causes, the department said.

