Left Menu

Maha doctor who treated COVID-19 patients sans permission held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:07 IST
Maha doctor who treated COVID-19 patients sans permission held

A doctor was arrested in Vangani in Thane district on Monday for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state or civic authorities, police said.

Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said Dr Umashankar Gupta, who ran a clinic in Vangani, and a lady doctor who treated patients there, were booked under provisions of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

''Gupta has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,'' he added.

A video had gone viral a couple of days ago in which the doctor was seen claiming he could ''cure'' COVID-19 with the help of homoeopathic medicines, after which the local health department filed a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing ''red line'' in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response.

Israels Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing red line in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response....

Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London

Hopes faded Monday for a young minke whale who became trapped in the River Thames near London, authorities said.Rescuers trying to recapture the whale said that by 5 p.m. 1600 GMT 12 p.m. EDT its condition had deteriorated rapidly and it wo...

Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds on Monday, a meteorological department official said.Churu recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall, Alwar 2.5 mm and Bhilwara 1.4 mm while Banasthali witnessed a drizzle....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021