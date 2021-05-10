India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

India's Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.

It is learnt that Kalra tested positive for COVID-19, and died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled Kalra's death.

''Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A conscientious and dedicated colleague, he will be missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to his family,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described Kalra as a dedicated officer who volunteered for a challenging assignment.

''Loss of a dedicated officer who volunteered for a challenging assignment. I spoke to Mrs Monika Kalra conveying heartfelt condolences of all @MEAIndia personnel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,'' he tweeted.

Kalra had served in Indian missions in Muscat, Hanoi, Pretoria, Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Kalra showed exemplary commitment and dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions.

''@MEAIndia sincerely condoles passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif.A sincere, hard working & reliable officer, he showed exemplary commitment & dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions to Afghanistan,'' he said.

Bagchi said the MEA will extend all possible support to his family.

''He will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to his family,'' he tweeted.

